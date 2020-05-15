SRC maintain sporting ban remains in place

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has maintained that sporting activities remain forbidden in the country, with consultations taking place between the country’s supreme sports governing body and national sports associations on the possible controlled resumption of sports.

In statement sent out on Thursday, the SRC said the ban on sporting action, which came into force on 19 March is still in place.

“The Sport and Recreation Commission wishes to advise members of the public that the prohibition of sport and recreational activities has not been lifted at all,’’ read the statement from SRC.

SRC said they are undertaking a consultative process with all registered national sports federations falling under its jurisdiction regarding the possible staggered resumption under the terms and conditions to be agreed.

“Therefore, pending any formal announcement from Government regarding the resumption of sport and other forms of recreation. It must be emphasised that all these activities remain prohibited, with offenders liable for prosecution,’’ concluded the SRC statement.

Part of the consultative process documents started circulating on social media on Thursday and created lots of excitement in sporting circles.

Sports that were deemed to be less risky were said to have been given the ho ahead to resume. Some of the low risk sports codes include archery, pool, swimming, rowing, cycling, tennis, darts and golf among others.

