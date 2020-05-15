In a new series looking at all 16 Premier Soccer League clubs, we assess who have been three key players at Baroka FC so far this season as Bakgaga battle to avoid the drop.

Supersport

Elvis Chipezeze

Chipezeze is a Zimbabwe international goalkeeper and one of the most consistent glovemen in the South

African topflight.

He has not always managed to get it right at international level, but in matches for Baroka he has emerged as a rock at the back and saved them points in a number of games.

Chipezeze is an excellent shot-stopper and has featured in 23 of the side’s 24 games this season, missing just one through injury, having been a key part of the team that lifted the League Cup last season.

- Advertisement -

The 30-year-old joined Baroka at the start of the 2018-19 campaign and has made 57 appearances in under two seasons so far.

Gerald Phiri Jnr

The Malawi international playmaker is a silky operator in the middle of the park, able to unlock even the most stubborn defence with his array of passing and football intelligence.

He is in his first season at Baroka, but has installed himself as a regular in the side and much of their good

attacking play goes through him.

It has been something of a nomadic existence since he entered South African football in 2016, first turning

out for Platinum Stars, and then BidVest Wits and Ajax Cape Town in the years that followed.

He will hope to have found a permanent home at Baroka, where he has become the fulcrum of the team.

Tshediso Patjie

Patjie is a goalscoring midfielder who appears to have had his breakthrough season in the topflight at the ripe age of 29.

The star had featured in 23 of Baroka’s 24 league games this season, enjoying a stellar campaign.

Patjie arrived from second-tier Mbombela United ahead of the 2018-19 campaign and found himself mostly on the bench in his first season.

But this year he has established himself in the starting XI and chipped in with a number of vital goals.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw