Dr. Alex Magaisa and Prof. Lovemore Madhuku

Following recent developments in some MDC Alliance members have been recalled, the Election Resource Center hosted legal academics Dr Alex Magaisa and Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

The two discuss the law as it pertains to political parties and recalls from parliament.

Dr. Magaisa was involved in the crating of Zimbabwe’s current constitution. Professor Mdhuku has represented MPs that have been recalled by their parties on several occasions.

