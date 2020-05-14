Showbiz Reporter

The various virtual shows being organised by the likes of Fusion Media Group, Prophet Passion Java and Nash TV have been embraced by artistes.

The shows have given them a great platform to rehearse and engage with fans but most importantly, they are unleashing new talent and reviving others careers.

The events being shown on Facebook mostly with the Nash TV one also being shown on ZBC, are being held weekly under different themes to keep people entertained while also uplifting the artistes as they are getting paid for the appearances.

Through these shows, the likes of Roki, Stunner and Sulumani “Sulu” Chimbetu whose careers seemed to have died down, have re-emerged showing people that they still have it in them through stellar performances.

The Zimdancehall genre is the one benefitting the most as most promoters of these virtual shows seem to have a strong liking for the genre. As such, more and more up-and-coming artistes from the genre are being introduced to audiences.

Much-loved Souljah Love who has been under the weather for some time, showed people that he was fit during his performance at Java’s Gara Mumba Iwe concert on Wednesday evening.

For a long time, Sulu had not been visible on the showbiz radar leaving some to think that he had quit music. They were pleasantly surprised to see him perform on Wednesday.

Commenting after his performance, Sulu, who fused up his performance with his father’s hit tracks and also introduced new music from his forthcoming album, said he was grateful for being given the opportunity to reconnect with fans.

The Covid-19 pandemic which has forced many artistes out of business as they can no longer stage public shows, Sulu said, has taught them to think outside the box and be innovative.

“Covid-19 is real. It has taught us in a way, to be humble and learn new tactics. We were used to performing for huge crowds and having fans around us, but now it’s all about social media. It’s (social media events and interaction) the new way of life and we need to accept and live with it.

“But, I believe that after we manage to get the Covid-19 vaccine, perhaps things will get back to normal. This though is going to take time so we need to move with the times and start exploring other ways of doing business,” said the dendera musician.

Turning to his career, Sulu said he has an album on the way. As a person who has embraced the virtual life, he said he is considering partnering with the likes of Prophet Passion to launch the album online.