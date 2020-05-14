IN an era where Covid-19 is threatening to leave a permanent dent on humanity’s normal way of life, we have been forced to adjust into the new normal which includes being quarantined and self-isolating to break the chain of infection.

While welcoming a family member or friend from abroad was always a great pleasure, we now have to endure the dreaded reality of having to wait for days for them to be cleared from quarantine before they can come home.

And then when they do come home, the fear and the stigma becomes the elephant in the room.

As fears of a second wave grows across the world as many countries have relaxed their lockdown regulations to allow industry to keep rolling, Zimbabwe continues to receive more of its citizens who were in various countries. Many have opened up to say there is no place like home, that they would rather be home than a foreign land during this strenuous time.

As a result, several quarantine centres have since been established across the country to cater for the returning Zimbabweans, among them six centres in Manicaland. Early this week, the province welcomed 229 returnees.

Quarantine, which is the separation of the returning residents from the rest of the population for the purposes of monitoring their symptoms and ensuring early detection, is being implemented as part of a comprehensive package of the nation’s public health response and containment measures.

Placing people in quarantine reduces physical contact and therefore limits opportunities for transmission of the virus. However, unpleasant the experience, quarantine has proved to be a useful tool in slowing down Covid-19 infection.In line with Article 3 of the International Heath Regulations, the quarantine framework fully respects human rights and the returnees’ fundamental freedoms.

However, authorities need to take extra care on the welfare of those quarantined as being quarantined is obviously taking a toll on them. Apart from boredom and the fear of being infected during quarantine, studies show that living in isolation can cause post traumatic symptoms.

It is encouraging to note that the Ministry of Health and Child Care officials receiving the returnees is meticulously preparing them psychologically before putting them in quarantine.

Remember these are people who might have suffered financial losses with their professional lives disrupted. To keep negative feelings at a minimum, it is crucial that they be reminded that quarantine is essential in protecting the nation’s health and that it doesn’t make them lesser Zimbabweans.

They also need regular, clear and up-to-date information while in quarantine, as well as sufficient food and supplies. To alleviate some of these concerns, there is need for all stakeholders to play their part in availing running water, electricity, food, medical services, etcetera. Even Zimbabwe’s telecommunications companies need to consider offering their services for free to the quarantined population.

But as the country’s authorities invest heavily in fighting the virus, there is need to also invest in neutralising stigma so that the quarantined population, the patients, their families, and their communities are not afflicted by both the virus and the stigma that accompanies it. When infectious and contagious diseases strike, stigmatisation is almost inevitable.

More efforts should be placed in changing the perceptions of the public towards Covid-19 and the affected individuals.

Being in quarantine or the fact that one is coming from China, United States of America or Britain does not mean they have the virus. Therefore there is absolutely no need to shun the quarantined population.