Ray Bande Senior Reporter

Buffaloes’ newly elected executive committee has set the ball rolling in seeking to ensure the club bounces back into the country’s top-flight football league.

In their quest for promotion into Premiership, Buffaloes have appointed businessman and former army captain, Tendai Chitowa, as chairman while fellow Mutare businessman Simbarashe Charamba is his deputy.

Buffaloes have spent more years playing Premiership football than any other Mutare-based club.

But owing to lack of sponsorship, Buffaloes have been demoted to the less fashionable Eastern Region Division One on three occasions and to date, the team is playing in the second tier league.

They are now hoping to join the big boys of domestic football.

Chitowa is no stranger to Buffaloes’ administration. He served as secretary general in a hugely successful era that was chaired by the late businessman, Hlanganiso Matangaidze.

Chitowa then assumed the club’s chairmanship after Matangaidze’s departure. He later resigned after serving for the constitutional chairmanship period.

However, he was elected chairperson again at a meeting held last week on Wednesday.

“I have done it before, I have worked with many people in the Buffaloes set-up and I know that this is a challenging task. I have no doubt that we will achieve the targets set with regards to our promotion into Premiership.

“Together we can achieve that. I have confidence in the team and the executive. As we speak, we have already started brainstorming on how we can achieve our goals.”

In a separate interview, Charamba said everyone in the Buffaloes’ 2020 camp is aware of the club’s target.

“I am happy to be part of Buffaloes family and I wish the team all the best in our mission to get promotion into the Castle Lager Premiership.

“Together with the chairman Tendai Chitowa and the entire executive committee, coaches, players and supporters, we will work hard to ensure the team achieves that goal,” Charamba said.

In the new management set-up, veteran sports administrator Josiah Borerwe was elected secretary-general.

Edmore Roki is now the treasurer while Leopold Gamana was elected organising secretary. The executive committee also includes members Eddie Dube, Aaron Dzvete, Zondani Tsamwisi, Ruramayi Nyakonga and Empraim Zibuke.

Last season, Buffaloes missed out on Premiership promotion on the final day of the league marathon.

Eventual winners and perennial cross town rivals, Tenax FC, are set to make their first ever top-flight football league appearance this season.

This year, Buffaloes will have to face stiff competition from yet another city rival — Mutare City Rovers — as well as the revitalised Masvingo United.