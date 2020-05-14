Ray Bande and Lovemore Kadzura

MUTARE City Council and Rusape Town Council this week suspended two senior staffers over a slew of allegations that include maladministration, abuse of office, gross insubordination and financial misappropriation.

Rusape secretary, Mr Solomon Gabaza’s suspension come barely a month after the Covid-19 inter-ministerial taskforce read the riot act on the council after touring the town and finding the council clinic in Vengere as well as informal traders’ market stalls in shambles.

On the other hand, details over Mutare’s chamber secretary, Mr Cephas Vuta’s suspension are still murky.

However, Mutare mayor, Councillor Blessing Tandi confirmed the suspension.

“The Town Clerk (Mr Joshua Maligwa) informed me of his decision to suspend the chamber secretary,” said Councillor Tandi.

“Unfortunately, I cannot delve into detail about the reasons behind the chamber secretary’s suspension because in doing so, I would be setting the cart before the horse. This must be a disciplinary issue that will follow the requisite procedures as outlined in relevant statutory instruments,” he said.

Mr Vuta also confirmed receiving the suspension letter, but could not divulge much.

“The Town Clerk has suspended me. What I know is that this has to do with the conspiracies that have always been forged against me.

“However, l cannot give you any details on that issue. If you want to write a story, I don’t think it’s proper for you to do so,” he said.

In Rusape, Mr Gabaza’s suspension was sanctioned by the full Rusape Town full council following their meeting on Tuesday.

Town treasurer, Mr Fanisen Shuwa was appointed the acting Rusape town secretary.

Mr Gabaza’s forced leave will run from May 11 to August 11, 2020. During that period, he will be enjoying all of his employment benefits.

He is, however, barred from engaging any of the council employees, Government officials as well as those from the District Development Coordinator’s Office.

Mr Gabaza is also barred from visiting council buildings.

The suspended town secretary, who was appointed to the post in 2017, is facing a slew of allegations, chief among them maladministration, abuse of office, gross insubordination and financial misappropriation.

In the suspension letter, Rusape town council chairman, Councillor Lyton Sithole said considering developments in the town and Mr Gabaza’s hostile conduct, his suspension was inevitable.

The letter read in part: “It has come to my attention that Rusape Town Council is facing some operational challenges that have necessitated an investigation in order to establish the facts on the ground.

“Allegations which have been levelled on you pertaining to the way you are running council, coupled with numerous complaints we brought to you as councillors, which you never addressed but instead showed your pomposity and arrogance includes poor management skills, resulting in poor service delivery to residents, maladministration, abuse of office, gross insubordination, poor supervision of council operations and financial misappropriation.

“The issue of demolitions (Vengere Bus Terminus), which was executed by council without a resolution from key stakeholders, is also subject to investigations.

“When the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Covid-19 visited the town, you failed to invite the council chairman and/or other councillors so that they could hear the taskforce’s concerns and work together for the development of the town. You chose to go solo, thereby undermining team work in our council and when we made a follow-up, you didn’t want us to know what was discussed.

“The taskforce clearly indicated that you have failed the town, and we only read about it in the newspaper when we were supposed to have been present. We strongly believe your actions, if left unchecked, will reduce this town to a growth point soon. You even refused to sanction meetings on Covid-19, where awareness campaign issues would have been deliberated.”

Mr Gabaza has also been accused of adopting an autocratic leadership style.

Councillor Sithole said a five-member team will be put in place soon to preside over Mr Gabaza’s hearing.