Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

A MINISTERIAL delegation will on Friday meet Bulawayo councillors and council officials to assess the city’s water crisis and explore ways in which the Government can intervene.

The delegation will be comprised of the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Perrance Shiri and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo.

The two ministers will have a closed-door meeting with councillors and the local authority’s top management where the local authority is expected to brief them on the water situation and suggest solutions.

Confirming the scheduled meeting, the city’s mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni said council would also give an update on all the water projects that the city was presently embarking on.

“The meeting is mainly to give an update on the city’s water situation, council will give a brief on progress in all the current water projects, the current water status and how the government may assist in easing the water challenges,” said Clr Mguni.

The meeting comes at a time when residents are now getting water supplies twice a week after the local authority implemented a 120-hour water shedding schedule.

Last week Minister Moyo said he was awaiting a report from an independent engineering consultant, Engineer Paul Kruger to get a second opinion on what could be done to alleviate the water challenges in the city.