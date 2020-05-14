Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has embarked on a blitz aimed at weeding out unscrupulous individuals that illegally connect electricity to their properties.

In a statement, the power utility revealed that they had noted a number of individuals were stealing electricity through illegal connections and meter bypasses hence the decision to embark on the blitz.

Illegal electricity connections attract a jail sentence of between 10 to 30 years.

“ZETDC would like to advise that those caught stealing power through illegal connections and bypassing of meters will be disconnected with the prejudice to the power utility being recovered. Criminal charges may also be levelled against those stealing power with the possibility of a jail sentence of 10 or 30 years.

“ZETDC would like to advise that all suspicious points including bypasses, that are flagged by the internal Information Technology Systems are going to be netted and disconnected,” reads part of the statement.

The power utility also warned that they will be disconnecting defaulting customers noting that it was unfair to those that were honouring their bills as they had to bear the brunt of keeping the lights on.