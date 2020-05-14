Sports Reporter

FORMER Botswana national team coach Peter James Butler has waxed lyrical about Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat, saying Batswana players who earn moves to South Africa must emulate him.

Billiat has scored 66 goals in 221 matches for Ajax Cape town, Mamelodi Sundowns and his current club Chiefs.

“I think Khama is a good player,” said Butler, who had a short stint in South Africa.

“It’s a shame Botswana players have not really kicked on in SA, like other players from neighbouring countries like Khama,” the Liberia coach added.

At least ten Botswana players have had botched stints in the PSL in the last five seasons. Only three Batswana currently play their trade in the PSL.

“I think most Batswana would agree with me that the players that have gone to the PSL have not really lived up to the hype when they left Botswana.”

The former West Ham midfielder, who made over 450 appearances in the Football League and English Premiership, warns the future will be challenging for Botswana stars and hopes talented youngsters, who move to Absa Premiership, get the right guidance on and off the pitch “as Europe is a pipe dream” for them.

The 53-year-old is convinced the Absa Premiership is a decent league producing some very good players.

“There are some very well-run clubs there, but still sadly don’t produce topflight players like Senegal, Egypt and West African Leagues. Still, it is a good product and very well run,” he concluded.