Some senior members of the MDC were arrested today following a flash demo they led in Warren Park. The demonstration was against government failings and lack of social protection for the poor during the coronavirus lockdown.

The MDC posted about the arrests on Twitter:

Youth Assembly Vice Chair, Cecilia Chimbiri, Secretary for Policy and Harare West legislator, Joanna Mamombe and Youth Deputy Organising Secretary, Netsai Marowa arrested after leading a flash demo in Warren Park. They are currently at Harare Central Police Station.

