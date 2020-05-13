

Deputy Government Spokesperson Dr. Energy Mutodi has appealed to the nation to pray for him because his life is under threat from a grouping of people led by War veterans Chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa and Foreign Affairs Minister General Sibusiso Moyo.

Posting on Twitter, Mutodi said, “Living in fear of the Chris Mutsvangwa-SB Moyo coalition. I hope it won’t resort to wartime tactics. Appealing for prayers.”

Trouble started when Mutodi posted a twitter a few days ago comparing Zimbabwe’s response to Coronavirus and that of Tanzania.



On Monday, General Moyo issued a statement disowning Mutodi’s tweet and ZBC covered the story.

Insiders at the ZBC who spoke to this reporter revealed that Mutodi issued an internal memo challenging General Moyo’s statement resulting in Moyo summoning Minister of Communications Monica Mutsvangwa.

Chris Mutsvanga has been accused by ZANU PF officials of harboring Presidential ambitions and using the state-owned media machinery to advance his pursuits.

Source – Byo24