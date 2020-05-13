Lady Chevrons coach devastated by ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier postponement

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national women’s cricket team coach, Adam Chifo has reacted with sadness to the postponement of the International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup Qualifier that was originally scheduled for Sri Lank in early July.

The ICC on Tuesday announced the rescheduling the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, a 50 over competition because of the coronavirus. Also postponed is the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Europe Division Two.

Chifo, whose team spent more than a month in camp in Bulawayo as they geared up for the qualifying event is hurt because the latest developments are a painful reminder of what transpired last year when the Lady Chevrons were barred from taking part in the 2019 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier after Zimbabwe’s membership was suspended by the ICC.

“Very devastating to say the least. It seems like it never rains but pours for the lady Chevrons. Just a year ago around the same time we missed on an opportunity for a similar event for the T20 and now this happens,’’ Chifo said.

Chifo does not see the camp as a fruitless exercise and remains hopeful that the tournament will take place in the not so distant future.

“We don’t know when it will be held and we have said we would rather be prepared and not get a chance than get a chance and not be prepared. We optimistic a window will open for us.”

Lady Chevrons skipper, Mary-Anne Musonda feels with the amount of hard work they had put in during the camp, it is paining the tournament they were preparing for has been postponed.

“We had made a lot of progress and built good momentum, it’s unfortunate,’’ Musonda said.

With the Covid-19 global situation is not improving, Musonda had anticipated the postponement, which means she has made peace with the postponement.

“Well I began to expect something like this to happen following the news and global stats of the pandemic. With most countries still on lockdown, we are all facing similar challenges. In sport, teams need sufficient time to prepare for such a big event as this. I receive the postponement of our Qualifiers well because in the end, our health and that of the cricket community matters more,’’ Musonda said.

ICC stated that as part of their comprehensive contingency planning process and after consultation with members and with the relevant government and public health authorities, the decision had been taken to postpone the qualifier to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 and the start of the qualification pathway to the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier was due to take place in Sri Lanka between 3 and 19 July, where three teams were to qualify for the 2021 event in New Zealand.

ICC said they will work with all participating countries to identify when these events will be able to be staged.

ICC head of events, Chris Tetley said: “In light of the continuing travel restrictions, global health concerns and government and public health authority advice we have decided to postpone two further upcoming qualifying events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and the Europe qualifier to the U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 have both been impacted.”

Tetley stressed that ICC’s priority at this difficult period is to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community. As such, Tetley highlighted that the ICC will take well-informed, responsible decisions in relation to both postponing events and resuming international cricket.

