Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

UNITED Arab Emirates based Zimbabwean football coach, Noel Kaseke is making frantic efforts to return home so he could be with his family in Zimbabwe.

Kaseke is domiciled in the UAE city of Fujairah where he is an assistant coach at Dibba Al-Hissin Sports Cultural Club who play in that country’s First Division. His family, that is his wife, children and mother are all in Bulawayo. Not knowing when he will see his family has made Kaseke explore ways of coming home so he could be with his loved ones.

He said under normal circumstances, he would have not worried much being away from his family but since the world is grappling with the coronavirus, that has made him apprehensive.

“This situation is little bit different, I have been far from family on many times for up to seven months without seeing them but then situation is normal they are safe and you look to tomorrow knowing with each passing day you will see the family,’’ Kaseke said.

- Advertisement -

With things not getting any better seeing that every day brings with it more infections and deaths, the former Highlanders and Warriors defender has come to the realisation that there is nothing more important than spending time with the family.

“It’s first time I have seen or heard anyone I talk to all they say I’m going to be with family and wait and see, now all people think about first is family and I’m glad we back to understand the value of family first than putting work and other things ahead of family,’’ he said.

The challenge he has faced so far is that there is no direct flight from UAE to Zimbabwe, with the only ones available going via Europe, Ethiopia then Harare.

“Issue is the Europe flight that can connect me to Ethiopia the Harare are not allowing me to check right through to final destination and will need self-check in and that requires a visa.”

The football action in UAE was suspended indefinitely until August, which means if Kaseke does not manage to find a flight home, he would be stuck doing nothing in the Asian country.

“We don’t know when this will be arrested and no one knows when normal life will begin so it’s better to be with family. So, we need to save lives by staying home and keep social distancing as advised,’’ said Kaseke said.

For now, he is waiting for the next available flight home. With flights made available on a weekly basis, Kaseke is waiting for his turn to get on the plane and be with his family during this challenging time.

@Mdawini_29