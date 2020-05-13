Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT will institute a systems audit of all donations made towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure they have been utilised for their intended use.

The country has received a number of donations from individuals, companies and humanitarian organisations since President Mnangagwa declared Covid-19 as a national disaster and further calling for humanitarian aid to boost the nation’s efforts in containing the spread of the pandemic.

Posting on his Twitter account, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana said the audit was meant ensure transparency and accountability.

“In pursuit of a transparent and accountable government, the Auditor General will carry out a systems audit in respect of donations received towards the curbing of the spread of Covid-19,” wrote Mr Mangwana.

Speaking recently at an update of the preparedness of Bulawayo for the fight against the pandemic, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, who is also the Covid-19 interministerial taskforce sub committee chairperson for resource mobilisation and coordination, Cde July Moyo said it was important to ensure donations towards the pandemic were not abused.

He said they had come up with set structures meant to ensure accountability.

“All financial donations must go through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, there are accounts that have been set up so those are the only ones that are being used.

“In terms of provincial donations these should all be coordinated by the provincial affairs Ministers, we are doing all this to avoid unscrupulous individuals using the name of the government and the pandemic to fleece people,” said Minister Moyo.