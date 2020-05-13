Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Government has appointed Dr Agnes Mahomva as the chief coordinator for the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic in the office of the President and Cabinet.

Before her appointment, Dr Mahomva was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, where she was also part of the Ministerial team in the response against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In coming up with newly created portfolio government noted the need for an evidence based and coordinated division of labor between government agencies and other significant entities as the country acts to prevent, manage and contain cases of infection and illness relating to the pandemic.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Chief Secretary the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said Dr Mahomva’s appointment was critical in coordinating the country’s expertise in medical epidemiological and related research relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She will also take responsibility for ensuring synergies in activities relating to the logistical, resource mobilisation, material production and distribution, protective services and monitoring functions in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

Dr Sibanda said an announcement will be made in due course on who was taking over from Dr Mahomva as the permanent secretary in the Health and Child Care Ministry.