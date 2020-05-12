Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO soccer giants Highlanders are the first recipients of mealie and rice sourced by city Mayor Solomon Mguni to assist sports persons whose income has been affected by Covid-19.

Apostolic sect, Johane Masowe Chishanu Selbourne Park donated 60 bags of 10kg mealie meal and 150kg of rice through Mguni.

“There are a lot of issues we discussed with the Highlanders leadership and as a city we have lots of things to do, but Bulawayo will be nothing without. We have seen how Madzibaba Mutumwa has been providing food relief during this period where artists and sports personalities have their income locked. I’m humbled by the generosity of the church,” said Mguni.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they were grateful to Mguni for his swift response, following a meeting they held with the Mayor in the morning.

“This gesture came as a surprise because in our earlier meeting with the Mayor where we briefed him about how we have been hit by Covid-19 pandemic among other things, we asked if he could speak on our behalf where ever he goes and the response is just amazing. This gesture goes on to show that we do have city fathers who care and listen,” said Dube.

Johane Masowe Chishanu Selbourne Park leader Madzibaba Mutumwa, who donated mealie meal to disadvantaged communities of Bulawayo during the Covid-19 lockdown, said his church will continue with their generous donations.

“We belong to the community and whenever we are called to assist, we gladly do so. The church supports soccer and when Mayor Mguni told us about the Highlanders request, we said we can’t let them starve. Initially, we were meant to donate 35 bags, but we decided to give them 60 bags of mealie meal because we understand that they also have other personnel that has been affected by this,” said Mutumwa.

Tomorrow, Johane Masowe Chishanu Selbourne Park will donate to Bulawayo City FC.

[email protected]