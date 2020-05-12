Joel Gombera, the group marketing manager for CBZ Holdings was elected as the new Club Growth Director in District 74 (Southern Africa) of Toastmasters International at the district council meeting last Saturday.

Gombera has been tasked with building and leading a formidable team that will be responsible for all aspects of the club’s growth, and member retention.

On the same day, TV presenter and author, Tatenda Trynos Dongo of Executive Toastmasters was elected the new Division Director for Toastmasters in Zimbabwe, while University of Zimbabwe lecturer and member of Engineers Toastmaster’s Club in Zimbabwe, Kay Terera won the International Speech Contest featuring the best speakers in Southern Africa.

She will represent the region in the World Championship quarter finals for Africa and the Middle East.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.

Its headquarters are in Englewood, Colorado and it has a membership of more than 358 000 in more than 16 800 clubs in 143 countries.

