Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will soon unveil a five-year programme, Fostering Agribusiness for Resilient Markets (FARM) in Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces funded to the tune of US$20 million, as part of its efforts to combat food insecurity in the two provinces.

In a statement, USAID-Zimbabwe said it had entered into a partnership with Chemonics International to carry out the new Feed the Future activity, FARM, which is expected to commence soon.

“USAID/Zimbabwe announces a new Feed the Future activity, FARM. The US$19.8 million, five-year contract with Chemonics International will commence in the next few months and will focus its efforts in Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces,” read part of the statement.

In 2019, USAID’s Feed the Future Crop Development activity reached over 30,000 farmers, who sold crops valued at US$7.47 million. In addition, the Feed the Future Livestock Development activity reached over 4,000 smallholder livestock farmers whose average annual household net income increased significantly.

The average net income for beef producing households increased by 45 percent to US$986 a year, while the average net income for dairy producing households increased by 35 percent to US$2,589 a year. Over the past four years, participating farmers sold crops and livestock valued at over US$45.75 million. These increased incomes have had a major impact on our beneficiaries, allowing them to provide for their families while improving household nutrition, and building overall resilience.

“FARM builds on the work of Feed the Future Zimbabwe-Crop Development, Feed the Future-Livestock Development, and USAID’s Food for Peace Development Food Security Activities, which will allow FARM to start quickly,” said USAID-Zimbabwe.

The Feed the Future Zimbabwe FARM activity will target 20,000 households in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces and provide innovative technical training and assistance to smallholder farmers to increase their productivity, bolster crop and livestock sales, and improve household nutrition and hygiene, ultimately reducing rural poverty and improving household incomes.

“USAID is excited about the innovations the FARM activity will bring, as we assist Zimbabwean farmers and their families to improve their livelihoods and their lives.” said USAID Mission Director Stephanie Funk.

