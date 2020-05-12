Mutumwa Mawere

Professor Jonathan Moyo has accused exiled businessman Mutumwa Mawere of being an attention seeker who is beyond repair.

Moyo was moved to make the remarks after the Sandton based business tycoon accused him of having less appreciation of legal matters in relation to the MDC Supreme court judgment.

“Imagine the learned behave as if they are not learned, what would inspire anyone to learn? Please read the SC judgment to establish the nature of the dispute and the parties to it. It would help if wisdom is dispensed without favour or prejudice. A constitution should protect a victim.” Mawere had told Moyo.

An irritated said of Mawere, “Akaita law kupi iye? Tell that incorrigibly paranoid attention seeker to go hang!”



This is not the first time that the two have engaged in a Twitter spat. In 2018 Mawere accused Moyo of being part of a cabinet committee that was setup to look into the Shabani Mashaba Mines in 2004.

Posting an article called Prof. Jonathan Moyo exposed on his role in the SMM heist on Twitter, Mawere, then, captioned it: “Professor Jonathan Moyo, who was the Minister of Information and Publicity in 2004, and was alleged to be part of the Tsholotsho gang, has surprising said that the introduction of the Reconstruction Act was instigated by President Mnangagwa, who he how calls a bush lawyer notwithstanding the fact that at the time he would have killed to have him assume the position of Vice President and successor to former President Mugabe.”

Mawere further said, “Would you expect him Prof. Jonathan Moyo to be honest on his alleged complicity or just to fudge what is not convenient to him?”

