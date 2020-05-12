Chronicle Reporter

THE country has recorded one more Covid-19 positive case as the number of confirmed cases climbed to 37 among them 12 recoveries and four deaths.

The new positive case was recorded in Mashonaland West bringing the number of cases in that province to five.

Bulawayo remains with 12 confirmed cases.

In a statement, Health and Child Care Ministry Permanent Secretary Dr Agnes Mahomva said: “More details on the latest case to be given in tomorrow’s update.

- Advertisement -

Therefore, to date Zimbabwe now has 37 confirmed cases, including 12 recoveries and four deaths.”

She said the three new recoveries were all from Harare.

Dr Mahomva said 10 598 PRC tests and 12 498 rapid screening tests have been conducted countrywide.

“The Ministry would like to report that today, 740 rapid screening tests and 670 PCR tests were done in the public sector. Additionally, 94 rapid screening tests and 56 PCR tests were done in the private sector giving a total of 834 rapid screening tests and 726 PCR tests for done today. One of at the PCR tests done in Harare today was positive for Covid-19, whilst all the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for Covid-19,” said Dr Mahomva.