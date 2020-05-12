Lucky escape … Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya after the accident (insert) and his stricken Ford Ranger

HARARE – MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday claimed the party’s organising secretary Amos Chibaya had been targeted for “elimination” a day after he was involved in a car accident near Zvishavane.

Chamisa backed up claims by his party, first made on Sunday, that the crash had been deliberately caused by the driver of the other vehicle, identified as “Central Intelligence Organisation operative Norman Kujoka.”

The MDC said the Mkoba MP was driving his parliamentary Ford Ranger to Zvishavane on private business “when Kujoka, whose car was stationary on the same road, made a sudden U-turn in front of Honourable Chibaya and caused the crash.”

Impact … MDC officials say this GWM Steed driven by an intelligence operative attempted a U-turn in front of MDC organising secretary’s vehicle

- Advertisement -

Chibaya’s Ford Ranger smashed into the driver’s side door of the other vehicle, a GWM Steed pick-up truck. Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Chibaya and his passenger, the MDC’s Mkoba district youth chair John Kuka, suffered minor injuries and were treated at Zvishavane District Hospital.

The condition of the other driver identified as Kujoka could not be ascertained.

Writing on Twitter Monday, Chamisa backed his party’s account that the accident was an assassination attempt.

“Old tactics, old habits,” Chamisa said in an apparent reference to long standing suspicions that the CIO is used to eliminate the ruling Zanu PF party’s political opponents.

“They target and eliminate whom they fear most, they promote whom they fear least. Stand strong, God is in it,” Chamisa added, while urging Chibaya to “get well soon”.