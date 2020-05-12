TWO Bulawayo armed robbers have appeared in court facing charges of stealing property and cash worth $1 041 996 in two house raids.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

Peter Ngwenya (52) and Thulani Ncube (39) were not asked to plead to armed robbery when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shephard Mjanja on Thursday last week.

They were remanded in custody to May 21.

The court was told that on January 8 at 2pm, Ngwenya, Ncube and accomplice Oliver Mahlangu, currently on remand for another robbery case, and others who are still at large, went to Kuda Savanhu’s house in Njube high-density suburb armed with firearms, machetes and an axe.

They allegedly forced open the door to gain entry, attacked Savanhu and her son with machetes and an axe demanding money.

Savanhu surrendered US$200, R3 000 and $3 400 to Ngwenya and Ncube.

On October 30, 2019 at 7pm, Ngwenya and accomplices broke into a house in Morningside and forced three occupants to lie down before robbing them of US$39 346, R118 840, two cellphones, a power bank and a Nissan Bluebird vehicle.

It is alleged that the vehicle was later found dumped at Skittle Inn.

The value of the stolen property was $1 041 996 and property valued at $91 000 was recovered.

Ncube is facing another charge of possession of articles for criminal use as he was found with 19 national identity cards (IDs) belonging to different people.

The court heard that on May 5 at 7pm, detectives following a tip-off raided Ncube’s place of residence where upon search they found the IDs.

It is alleged that four of the identity cards bore the same face, but different particulars.

Ncube failed to give a reasonable explanation, giving rise to suspicion that the documents were being used for fraudulent activities.

