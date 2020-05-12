POLICE in Nyamapanda, Mashonaland East, have arrested a 31-year-old man who allegedly murdered his mentally-challenged elder brother who had turned violent and attempted to kill their mother.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Thirty-six-year-old Washington Nyamapanda’s body was found lying in a pool of blood after a fight with the suspect, Patrick, as he tried to rescue his mother who was being attacked with a hoe handle by the former.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

“The man died after a fight with his biological brother. The suspect has since been arrested. As police, we urge the public to desist from using violence during misunderstandings or disputes. Moreover, those who are in custody of mentally-challenged persons should make sure that they have their medication all the time to avoid incidents like this,” he said.

- Advertisement -

According to police, on May 6, at around 1pm, the now-deceased approached his mother Moddy Nyamapanda (age not given) who was sleeping in her bedroom and demanded his lunch.

After he had finished the meal, Washington reportedly charged towards the bedroom, pulled a hoe handle that was under the bed and assaulted his mother. She screamed for help, drawing Patrick’s attention.

The brothers wrestled as she fled from the scene. Upon return, she found her son groaning in a pool of blood in the kitchen while Patrick had fled from the scene. She reported the matter at Suswe Police Station, whose officers attended the scene and found Washington already dead.

The suspect was arrested while Washington’s body was taken to Murewa District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw