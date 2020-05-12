Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has called on residents to dispose of all used face masks at their council clinics where they will be properly incinerated.

The local authority’s sentiments come after the Ministry of Health and Child Care recently issued a warning that there were unscrupulous individuals who were reselling used face masks thereby negating government’s efforts of containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCC director of health services, Dr Edwin Sibanda said they had opted for this mode of disposal as they had noted that there was a community of scavengers operating at the city’s dumpsites that could be exposed to contaminated face masks if they were not properly disposed off.

“What we are saying is that these face masks are now more of medical waste and there are procedures to be followed when disposing of medical waste.

“Residents are thus encouraged to cut up their used face mask then dispose of them at their nearest council clinics or health facility were they will be properly incinerated. We must spare a thought for the entire community that operates at our dumpsites and not expose them to such,” said Dr Sibanda.

According to the World Health Organisation’s guidelines used gloves and face mask should be washed with water and soap for 20 seconds, and then be cut into small parts to prevent re-use.