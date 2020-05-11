Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders executive will have to work round the clock and hope to pull some magic following revelations that principal sponsors NetOne will be paying the last installment of their deal this monthend.

The global Covid-19 pandemic forced NetOne, who also sponsored Caps United and army side Black Rhinos, to revisit their corporate social responsibility programme, with football taking the fall as the company turned its focus to fighting coronavirus.

With all sporting activities suspended because of the pandemic, Bosso, who effectively drove brand NetOne through matches, have taken a knock.

Bosso players’ salaries for April were expected to reflect in their bank accounts yesterday.

According to a source, the Highlanders’ management is trying to work on strategies to keep the club afloat, and they have started consulting strategic partners for assistance.

Without NetOne, who had signed a two-year extension of $700 000 per annum deal with Bosso last year to cater for salaries and part of their away games, Highlanders are now likely to feel the burden.

Besides getting financial assistance from NetOne, Highlanders got a further $234 316 from Nyaradzo Funeral Assurance.

“If nothing comes up before end of May, the club will be staring at a potential crisis. Having received April salaries, the last batch from NetOne is coming at the end of May. Already, when the April salaries delayed, players were restless and you could tell by the tone of their messages. They even added the CEO (chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube) and treasurer (Donald Ndebele) to their (WhatsApp) group.

“With all industries feeling the pinch because of Covid-19 effects, it will be a difficult task for the club to get a partner to fill the void left by NetOne. Serious, feasible rescue plans will have to be found,” said the source.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo said: “The club is seized with the matter. If there are any developments the club will inform its members, fans and all other stakeholders as per our norm,” said Moyo.

Last week, Bosso unleashed Dube and Ndebele to negotiate a salary cut with Briton coach Mark Harrison, who joined the club at the beginning of the year, replacing Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, who is now at FC Platinum.

Harrison’s salary is believed to be around US$4 000 a month and is being paid by a group of Highlanders’ members, who also catered for De Jongh’s wages.

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe told our sister paper Sunday News that they had engaged their sponsors and Harrison.

“Salary cuts are taking place all over the world, with top clubs in Europe implementing them as a survival strategy, so we are also looking at what we can do in order to ensure the survival of the club during these trying times,” Mhlophe said. – @ZililoR.