Business Reporter

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a new five-year US$19,8 million programme to combat food insecurity in Zimbabwe.

In a statement yesterday, the agency said the programme, which would be rolled out in the country in the next few months, targets Masvingo and Maniacaland provinces.

“USAID/Zimbabwe announces a new Feed the Future activity, Fostering Agribusiness for Resilient Markets (FARM).

“The US$19,8 million, five-year contract with Chemonics International will commence in the next few months and will focus its efforts in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces,” it said.

FARM builds on the work of Feed the Future Zimbabwe-Crop Development, Feed the Future-Livestock Development, and USAID’s Food for Peace Development Food Security Activities, which will allow FARM to start quickly.

In 2019, USAID’s Feed the Future Crop Development activity reached over 30 000 farmers, who sold crops valued at US$7,47 million.

In addition, the Feed the Future Livestock Development activity reached over 4 000 smallholder livestock farmers whose average annual household net income increased significantly.

The average net income for beef producing households increased by 45 percent to US$986 a year, while the average net income for dairy producing households increased by 35 percent to US$2,589 a year.

Over the past four years, participating farmers sold crops and livestock valued at over US$45, 75 million.

“These increased incomes have had a major impact on our beneficiaries, allowing them to provide for their families while improving household nutrition, and building overall resilience,” said the agency.

The Feed the Future Zimbabwe FARM activity will target 20 000 households and provide innovative technical training and assistance to smallholder farmers.

It is hoped that this would increase the small holder farmers’ productivity, bolster crop and livestock sales, and improve household nutrition and hygiene, and ultimately reducing rural poverty and improving household incomes.

“USAID is excited about the innovations the FARM activity will bring, as we assist Zimbabwean farmers and their families to improve their livelihoods and their lives,” said USAID mission director, Mr Stephanie Funk.

The United States, through USAID, has contributed over US$3 billion in assistance to Zimbabwe in the last three decades and existing projects cover food security, economic resilience projects and health services among others.