MZINGWANE Old Boys Association (MOBA) has started a project titled “replace your desk and chair” which seeks to replace old learning furniture in classrooms that they once used at Mzingwane High School.

By Darlington Mwashita

MOBA started its official operations on May 8 this year and is made up of former students at the school who are both Zimbabwe and in the diaspora.

The association’s project manager, Aaron Chingombe said they started the campaign with the sole aim of replacing the old chairs and desks at their former school.

“We assessed our school — Mzingwane High — and felt that there is a need to replace the desks and chairs we used during the time we shaped our futures.

- Advertisement -

“We are targeting to raise 640 sets of chairs and desks by the end of the year,” he said.

Chingombe said they are purchasing chairs and desks from a company in Bulawayo which they have assessed and found to have quality in terms of school furniture.

“The former pupils who are abroad and local simply make a direct purchase from VAST Engineering and submit their proof of payment to the representatives of the project,” he explained.

“Since the project started its operations last Friday, we have managed to procure nine desks, which is a good start, as more former pupils are promising to give back to their school which shows that charity begins at home.”

Chingombe said they have made an agreement with VAST engineering to accommodate former pupils who are abroad who can also make direct payments using foreign currency, paying US$35 per set.

“We also created an interacting community committee abroad and local,” he said.

“The project committee members are Mlilili Tapela, Vusumuzi Ncube and Christopher Manguruwe.

“In December we are going to hold a function where we would be handing over the 640 sets of chairs and desks at the high school,” he said.

Once one of the best government schools in the whole of Matabeleland, Mzingwane High School has deteriorated to a point where it is unrecognisable.

Some hostels have reportedly been declared to be unfit for human habitation, while facilities have been allowed to decay.

In its heyday, it boasted one of the best pass rates in the country, while its extracurricular activities were the envy of schools in the region and across the country.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw