Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Manicaland Bureau

Manicaland has received 229 Zimbabweans returning from various countries who are housed at four quarantine facilities in Mutare as more Zimbabweans troop back home in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The province has identified 10 quarantine facilities with a total capacity of 644 to accommodate returnees.

By midday yesterday, Rowa Training Centre, Forestry Industrial Training Centre and Magamba Training Centre had reached maximum capacity and people were being taken to Mutare Teachers College.

The exercise to quarantine all returning residents is part of the measures put in place by Government to reduce the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Manicaland acting Provincial Coordinator Mr Edgars Seenza said the 229 returnees had come through Forbes, Plumtree and Beitbridge Border posts.

“Manicaland province has so far received 229 returning Zimbabweans in four quarantine centres at Rowa, FITC, Magamba and now Mutare Teachers’ College. The last two buses that arrived today (yesterday) came from Beitbridge and we also received two buses from Plumtree during the night. We are continuing to receive these returning citizens not only from the two Ports of entry but also through Forbes Border post and we are prepared to accommodate them,” he said.

Rowa quarantine facility has the capacity to hold 45 people while FITC holds 46. Magamba and Mutare teachers College can accommodate 76 and 150 people respectively.

Other centres that are lined up to accommodate returning residents are Marymount Teachers College, which has a capacity of 120, Mutare Poly (150), Hande High School in Buhera (44), Hotspring Resort in Chimanimani (29), Lydia Chimonyo High School in Chimanimani (54) and Simukai Child Protection Rehabilitation Cemtre which is already housing 16 children who were removed from the streets of Mutare.

Manicaland has been on high alert following reports that hundreds of returnees from abroad were supposed to come through the Port of Beira last week.

Minister of State for Manicaland Affairs and Devolution Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba Minister Gwaradzimba said the ship had however not docked at Beira as planned as it had no authorisation and had been redirected to South Africa.

She said the expected returnees had started arriving into the country on May 7 but could not say how many of those would be coming to Manicaland.

“We were expecting quite a number of people coming from outside Zimbabwe through Beira but we have had some communication with some people who were on board a ship coming from the United States of America. Initially they were supposed to dock at the Port of Beira but they didn’t have permission to do so and they had to go through South Africa. We have people at FITC and these people came from South Africa but I cannot confirm with certainty that they are part of the group who we were on ship. We will need to devise a system to know whether the people we are receiving through Beitbridge are coming from abroad or South Africa so that we can know the exact situation we are likely to handle,” said Dr Gwaradzimba.

She said the returnees would be held for 21 days at the quarantine centres and will be released once they have been tested and cleared of Covid-19.

Dr Gwaradzimba also said the province had put in place necessary testing and treatment equipment at identified isolation centres.

The province has identified a total of 23 isolation centres across the province but work on the two provincial units at Mutare Infectious Disease Hospital and Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital is at an advanced stage.

Rehabilitation work at the ICU unit at MIDH have been completed and the unit is now ready to be equipped.

Work at the main wing of the hospital has been moving fast following the adoption of a multi-stakeholder approach where the Ministry of Health and Child Care is coordinating rehabilitation works being done by artisans from Mutare City Council, the department of Public Works, the Mutare business community, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Zimbabwe National Army.