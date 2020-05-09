Chief Reporter

FOREIGN Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo yesterday congratulated the European Union (EU) on its 70th Anniversary of Europe Day, saying the 27-member bloc has become a major cooperating partner for Zimbabwe and the world at large.

Europe Day is commemorated annually on May 9, the day the Schuman Declaration was signed in 1950, marking the first step in the creation of the EU and promotion of peace and prosperity in Europe post-World War II.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Moyo said the steps taken in establishing the EU were exemplary to the whole world.

“The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe takes this opportunity to congratulate the citizens and member States of the European Union (EU) on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, which set the European integration project in motion on the May 9,1950.

- Advertisement -

“Zimbabwe applauds the EU for time-tested evolution into a major cooperating partner, sharing its ideals and providing development support to fight poverty and promote peace, security and good governance.”

Dr Moyo said Zimbabwe is committed to improving ties with the EU, urging the 27-member bloc to lift the remaining sanctions on Harare.

“In the context of the on-going political dialogue with the EU, Zimbabwe reaffirms its commitment to constructive re-engagement based on mutual respect and determination to overcome the challenges that have restricted the full restoration of mutually beneficial relations, key among them the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe that should be lifted.

“The removal of the remaining sanctions will enable Zimbabwe to be fully integrated in the international community. Both sides can attest that cooperation to date, in the promotion of health, food security and good governance under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), has yielded positive results.”

He said this should be considered and intensified towards new investment initiatives, trade development and supporting Zimbabwe’s industrial capacity utilisation.

Dr Moyo thanked the EU for extending aid to Zimbabwe in response to Covid-19, although, the pandemic had negatively affected traditional celebrations for both the Europe Day and Zimbabwe’s 40th Independence Day.

“Commemorations for Europe Day, like Zimbabwe’s 40th Independence Anniversary a month earlier, have been bloated by the impact of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic which globally, continues to claim thousands of lives, infect millions of people, destroy livelihoods and severely damage our economies.”

Dr Moyo commended the EU for its timely response and channelling of additional humanitarian assistance to countries such as Zimbabwe to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With a shared vision for better life to all our citizens, it is incumbent upon Zimbabwe and the EU along with the entire international community to redouble their efforts and corporation towards the mobilisation of resources in support of economic stimulus and sustainable development for all countries.”

On its Twitter page yesterday, the EU in Zimbabwe said: “Today is #EuropeDay! Due to #COVID19, we can’t celebrate it together, but even from home we commemorate 70 years since the Schuman Declaration that paved the way for the EU and peace & prosperity in Europe.”