Ex SA President Jacob Zuma’s family declares war

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma gestures during a media briefing with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not pictured) at the Union Building in Pretoria November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA – Tags: POLITICS)

Former South African President Jacob Zuma’s family had declared that they are ready to fight against the political enemies who are targeting them.

Zuma’s daughter Dudu-Zuma Sambudla took to Twitter to pour out her frustrations.

“My father has been vilified in public and slandered. He has been trialed by the public. He remained silent.” Dudu said. “We remained silent. Let him address this said public court… Sikhathele! We remain silent no more! Not my father…not without a fight!”

Dudu said the family was ready to fight and will not allow the media to bury them.

“Cdes are bound to some level of secrecy in the ANC. This may stretch down to the family of the Cdes, but in no way can our silence be abused. Our silence and our discipline is being interpreted as being guilty or weak. Cdes watch us suffer whilst knowing the truth, we will be silent no more!

“Why is it ok for the Zuma’s to be undressed and crucified in public? Why is it NOT ok for the Zumas to speak of their truths or their experiences? Media and some South Africans have killed our family and buried us. YOU CAN’T KILL US TWICE. We will tell our story and we will stand strong at the end of it all. There’s nothing more u can do to us, we have been through it all, combined we have been arrested, character assassinated and humiliated,”

Source – Byo24