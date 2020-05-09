Employment and labour director-general Thobile Lamati

South African government will soon put a law that restricts employers from employing a certain percentage of foreigners.

Employment and labour director-general Thobile Lamati told South African MPs that, “What could happen is that where there are areas where there is preference for foreign nationals, for instance restaurants, the minister would most probably determine that in this sector, only this percentage of foreign nationals will be allowed to work.

“This is not a new thing. It happens all over the world. It is part of labour market employment policies. We think that employment policy will go a long way in addressing the number of challenges we have in the labour market.”

South African media have also reported that Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said it was well known that in agriculture, restaurants and the private security and hospitality industries that employers preferred to hire foreign nationals.

“In some cases this had to do with skills, but in others it was a matter of exploiting cheap labour, he said. You can’t sit with millions of unemployed South Africans and in certain industries you just allow non-South Africans to be employed without any regulation,” the minister said “We must introduce those quotas and stick to those quotas and be very hard to those quotas. However, in doing this it was important not to be seen to be xenophobic or violating international conventions that SA has signed. It is going to be a balancing act.”

Political analyst Pedzusai Ruhanya said South Africa belongs to South Africans and Zimbabweans must respect them completely.

“Zimbabweans have an obligation fundamentally to address their domestic issues so that we live well with our neighbours. Confronting the Zim issues is key.” Said Ruhanya.

