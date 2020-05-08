The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the folly of Zimbabwe tourism industry’s over reliance on international tourism at the expense of domestic tourism. The tourism sector was the hardest hit following travel restrictions imposed globally as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic which has not only claimed thousands of lives but has adversely affected world economies.

Most hotels, lodges and restaurants in the prime tourist destinations such as Victoria Falls have closed due to lack of businesses. Many international tourists have been forced to cancel bookings or postpone travel as result of the travel restrictions. In Victoria Falls alone 30 000 jobs are threatened and many employers have already cut salaries by 50 percent while others have terminated contracts for casual workers.

Zimbabwe’s tourism sector depended largely on international tourists and paid very little attention to development of domestic tourism. Local tourists were in fact shunned by the industry which gave preference to international tourists that brought in the foreign currency.

Many locals have told of harrowing experiences while trying to secure bookings at top hotels especially in prime tourist destinations such as Victoria Falls during public holidays such as the Christmas holiday. The Covid-19 experience is therefore a wakeup call for those in the tourism industry that have learnt that the sector cannot solely depend on international tourists.

In countries like China, the bulk of tourism products are consumed by locals because of the country’s deliberate policies to promote domestic tourism.

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said one of the key lessons that came out of the events unfolding around the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic was the need to develop domestic tourism. He said there was an urgent need to provide incentives to stimulate domestic tourism given that international tourism will be slow to recover due to the measures that restrict travel aimed at containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Government has, therefore, approved a waiver of Value Added Tax payable by domestic tourists for accommodation and services,” said Minister Ndlovu. He said the tourism industry should complement Government efforts to promote domestic tourism by coming up with affordable rates for locals so that they can enjoy their pristine facilities and other tourism products.

Minister Ndlovu said the revival of the tourism sector going forward would be anchored on the growth of domestic tourism hence the need for the industry to encourage locals to consume tourism products. Government on its part has come up with a bank guarantee facility worth $500 million to assist the tourism sector to access working capital loans from banks.

We want at this juncture to implore the tourism industry to take seriously the issue of promoting domestic tourism which guarantees a quick turnaround of the sector post Covid-19.