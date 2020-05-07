As Covid-19 ravages across the world, with more than 3 million people infected and 200 000 dead, it is not easy to find the silver lining of the pandemic.

Our lives have changed in so many ways, with most people required to stay at home as we seek to flatten the curve.

While tradition dictates that we shake hands when we meet, and gather in large numbers to pay our last respects to our loved ones, gatherings of more than 50 people, for whatever reason, are now prohibited. Shaking hands is now almost taboo.

But in each disaster — natural or man-made — it is crucial not to jump onto the negative train. Rather, we need to gravitate towards the positive aspects of life.

While some silver linings are easy to see, in this particular case we have to dig in to see them.

The starting point is in acknowledging that our focus on what matters has shifted. This pandemic has taught us humanity, empathy and compassion.

Think of how good personal hygiene is now part of our psyche, how the situation is forcing us to be more innovative and how technology has changed our lives for the better, among other things.

After a couple of months into the Covid-19 pandemic, some lessons have emerged. We have come to realise the importance of health care workers, grocery store employees and many other essential service providers.

The perception towards those frontline workers will never be altered in future.

While most people are inclined to listen to emotions and personal beliefs, humanity has learnt to listen to the numbers and data. Decisions around the pandemic are based on official information from either the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

That is a new culture that will certainly not die any time soon.

As the lockdown extends, it’s clear that some things have changed irreversibly, some for the better.

For instance, we are now immersed in telemedicine, with some doctors consulting and prescribing medicine over the phone, which is then delivered to the patient’s doorstep.

Necessity is the mother of invention. As a result, institutions of higher learning have been coming up with new ideas to help save the situation, with the Harare Institute of Technology developing ventilators while others, including Manicaland’s Africa University, are making hand sanitisers and personal protective clothing.

In terms of productivity, working from home is a new phenomenon for most formal employees and it is proving to be convenient for both the employee and employer.

These things are likely to stick to some degree and make life a lot easier going forward.

The increasing adoption of technology at the individual and corporate level is also certainly worth celebrating.

This is likely to have a lasting impact as technology solutions provide new opportunities to connect virtually and exchange ideas.

Apparently, the world is wildly connected than most of us realised prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While technological connectivity does bring us together virtually, there is a physical connection that exists as evidenced by the spread of Covid-19, which was first reported in China but has since spread to every country in the world.

This interconnectedness proves that the world is one global village whose inhabitants have been wasting time fighting each other instead of joining hands to fight for humanity.

Covid-19 has brought the world together to fight the common enemy. May that unity bind us for generations to come.

After all this is over, there is undoubtedly going to be more adherence to good health practices.

People will probably wash their hands with soap more frequently, thereby curbing the spread of other infectious diseases.

People will probably continue to avoid all unnecessary travels and will avoid huge gatherings, unless it is absolutely necessary.