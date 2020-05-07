Post Reporters

WATER woes have continued haunting Mutare and Rusape residents, with some sections going for days without the precious liquid.

In Mutare, the erratic water supplies have been blamed on numerous pipe bursts, while in Rusape, the city fathers could not give satisfactory explanations despite the availability of electricity to ensure constant pumping.

Last month, the High Court ordered Mutare City Council to improve the supply of water to Dangamvura and other areas grappling with water challenges.

But despite that, residents of Mutare’s Fairbridge Park, Dangamvura Area 16, 13 and 14, Aloe Pegasus, Homeownership, P-Section,

Area C, Area 7 and Two rooms spent the greater part of this week looking for water elsewhere as their taps were dry.

Mutare City Council public relations manager, Mr Spren Mtiwi said council is battling to repair old water pipes.

“On Tuesday, a major water pipe burst on the 250mm mainline that feeds Dangamvura. This resulted in a disruption of water supplies in the suburb. That has since been rectified and the situation will normalise in the coming days,” he said.

“On Wednesday, we received reports of burst pipes in Fairbridge Park and the Coca Cola Industrial area. Our water engineers are working around the clock to rectify the situation.”

Although Government had assisted council in supplying water to hard hit areas with the aid of water bowsers, the vehicles have broken down, thereby worsening the situation.

“On Tuesday, our two bowsers developed mechanical faults. Due to the development, council will not be able to deploy them to augument water supply in distressed areas. Dangamvura and Fern Valley residents will be greatly affected as these bowsers were servicing the two suburbs,” said Mr Mtiwi.

In Rusape, areas like the NE, UVE, ZBS, Railway Station and Tait Avenue, among others, have been getting erratic water supplies.

In the past, Rusape Town Council has always been blaming lack of electricity for the intermittent water supplies.

Of late, electricity supplies have been uninterrupted in the town.

When contacted for a comment, RTC town secretary, Mr Solomon Gabaza professed ignorance over the deteriorating water situation.

He had not responded to questions sent to him by the time of going to print.

However, investigations conducted by The Manica Post revealed that the local authority is pumping less than the daily water demand.

“The average daily water supply was maintained at 9,27 mega-litres per day against a daily demand of 10 mega-litres per day. However, electricity supply interruptions and pipe bursts along the pumping mains were experienced. Our supply dam is at 100 percent full. As of now the town has adequate raw water supplies to cover a two-year horizon,” reads a document seen by this publication.

