Samuel Kadungure Senior Reporter

COMPANIES that resumed operations under Level Two of the Covid-19 national lockdown have scaled down operations as they are being manned by minimal staff, with officials revealing that they are operating at 50 percent capacity utilisation and below.

As the companies strive to work under stipulated World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, there are ongoing efforts to decongest workplaces and practice physical distancing.

The majority of companies in Mutare, Rusape and Chipinge resumed operations this week after President Mnangagwa announced last week that the country was moving to Level Two.

All employers of re-opened businesses have now been given 14 days to have their staff screened and tested for Covid-19, in terms of an amendment to the lockdown regulations.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care will arrange the times and places for testing when contacted by employers.

The amendment, in Statutory Instrument 102, issued by the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo, states that the tests must use the rapid results diagnostic test or any other test approved by the minister.

According to a survey conducted by The Manica Post, businesses are adhering to Government directives, including getting their employees tested, temperature tests at workplace entrances, hand sanitisation, wearing of face masks and practicing physical distancing.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief executive officer, Ms Sekai Kuvarika, said while most companies are now open, they have scaled down operations.

“Businesses are screening workers for high temperature, practicing hand sanitisation and physical distancing as part of measures to protect employees’ health at the workforce.

“However, businesses are scaling down operations and most employees who were asked to work from home have continued doing so. This is part of our initiatives to ensure that the workplaces remain decongested to enable physical distancing,” said Ms Kuvakira.

