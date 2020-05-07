Vaya Logistics On Thursday launched Vaya Express Shopper, a free personal shopping service that allows customers to simply identify and pay for the groceries they want in a shop, and a dedicated “express shopper” does the shopping for them, and delivers it right to their doorstep.

According to Vaya Logistics, the free service will be available to customers in Harare and Bulawayo between now and May 17, 2020, when the current lockdown is scheduled to end.

Speaking on the offer, Vaya Logistics and CleanCity CEO, Lovemore Nyatsine said: “We have a part to play in ensuring that the COVID-19 pandemic is curbed in these early stages.

“So we are introducing Vaya Express Shopper as your own “personal shopper”, who will go out and buy your groceries for you, and you simply pay for the groceries from the comfort of your home while the express shopper delivers it to you.

“It’s absolutely free, there is no delivery charge.”

Vaya Express Shopper is an extension of Vaya Express Services that are a part of the Vaya’s logistics business unit.

Nyatsine said the service would be open to all citizens in Harare and Bulawayo, and delivery would be assured within 24 hours, at most.

He said the Vaya Express Shopper offer also extended to all purchases made on the Ownai online Market Place, adding that customers purchasing groceries on the online site would also enjoy free deliveries until May 17.

“For this offer, we are not dictating to customers which supermarket they should purchase from – as long as it is within Harare or Bulawayo.

“Customers can purchase groceries from their favourite supermarkets, then simply call us on 166, and we will pick up the groceries and deliver them to their doorstep,” Nyatsine said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has, among other interventions, recommended social distancing as a safety and preventative measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Vaya Express Shopper’s offer is intended to help citizens stay safe by getting their groceries delivered from the safety of their homes.

