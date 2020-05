The late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai

Job Sikhal writing on Twitter called Douglas Mwonzora an undercover agent who has information about the death of 3 Tsvangirai family members.

Sikhala tweeted:

Undercover @DMwonzoraknows &has info on Mai Susan Tsvangirai’s accident which led 2her death . Dogg knows bout M. R. Tsvangirai cause of cancer which led to M.T’s death Dogg knows &has info on what caused the accident which led 2the death of Tsvangirai’s daughter Vimbai.

Susan Tsvangirai died in a car accident in 2009, Morgan Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer on 14 February 2018 while Vimbai Tsvangirai passed on in hospital on 10 June 2019, a few weeks after being involved in an accident.

Source: Twitter