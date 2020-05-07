Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE has gone for seven days without recording any new positive Covid-19 cases as the country steps ups efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

However, the Ministry of Health and Child Care remains on high alert, increasing detection, testing and screening efforts countrywide.

In the latest update from the Ministry, the country’s confirmed positive Covid-19 cases still stand at 34, with five recoveries and four deaths.

“Cumulatively, a total of 8 244 rapid screen tests, 7 808 PCR diagnostics tests have been done to date. Today (Wednesday) 564 rapid screening tests and 667 PCR tests were done, in the public institutions.

“All the PCR tests done were negative for Covid-19. Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has 34 confirmed cases, including five recoveries and four deaths,” reads the update.

The Ministry further reiterated that they were continuing with the implementation of a comprehensive response approach to the pandemic, inclusive of prevention and intensified surveillance to ensure early case detection, timely testing, isolation and appropriate case management.