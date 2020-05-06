Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football legend and former Warriors’ captain Ephraim Chawanda believes the terrain to the Zifa presidency is littered with brutal obstacles and unless the electoral field is levelled, he will not throw his name into the hat.

The 1988 Soccer Star of the Year said while he was not ruling himself out of the race in future, at the moment, the electoral field was far from being level, especially for those coming from outside.

“Look I don’t know the system, but all I can say is that it’s not as beautiful as the game should be. It’s a dirty place to be for now and only when the playing field is levelled may I decide to run for office. I was a defender remember, I had good timing of the ball,” said Chawanda.

“When it’s appropriate I might decide to run, but now our youngman Alois (Bunjira) has made a bold move, let’s support him.”

Former Caps United forward Bunjira this week declared that he will run for the Zifa presidency in 2022, triggering mixed feelings from ordinary Zimbabweans and former footballers.

A majority of social media users endorsed Bunjira’s candidature.

Besides Bunjira, United kingdom-based Fifa match agent Ellen Chiwenga has also expressed interest in the top Zifa post.

“Look everyone is entitled to run for the presidency. However, to me, that is not the major issue. People might rush for the big post, but key positions are below; those that choose the six members of the Zifa executive committee. As long as we continue having the same faces, some of whom have been councillors for the past 25 years, it shall remain extremely hard to break into the executive,” said Brian Moyo.

The Zifa presidency and five other positions in the executive committee are elected into office by provincial chairpersons, four regional league representatives, one representative of the Area Zones, six representatives from the National Association of Primary Schools, National Association of Secondary Schools and National Association of Tertiary Institutions respectively. There will also be four representatives from the Women’s Soccer League, one representative each from Beach and Futsal leagues as well as from each of the PSL clubs.