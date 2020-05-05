Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Artistes in Bulawayo are finding it hard to make ends meet and say their situation getting worse by the day as most of them no longer have an income as they relied solely on their art.

Most relied on shows and selling their products to the public, but with all that no longer possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, they are now stranded.

Speaking to them yesterday at the National Arts Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo where they received mealie meal that was donated to them by UK-based musician Sisa Senkosi, it was clear some were losing hope with others even contemplating hanging up their boots as they are failing to fend for their families.

A fine artist (painter) Miranda Mathe who used to ply her trade at the gallery said despite efforts of working from home, her paintings are not being bought. She said during the lockdown period, she has only been able to sell one painting.

On online marketing of her works which she has also adopted, Mathe said it still was not bearing fruit as people are reluctant to value art currently, likely due to the pandemic and its effects.

She said she was devastated as all her efforts of promoting Zimbabwean culture through art, have come to a standstill as a result of the pandemic.

“The art gallery, where I operate from, has been closed for over a month now so I’m no longer able to advocate for the public to embrace our cultures through my paintings which mostly feature the diverse cultures in our country,” said Mathe.

Gospel musician Pastor Barak said he mainly relied on selling his music at the gallery, but its closure due to the lockdown meant no business for him and his brand.

“I used to sell my music CDs at the Umculo corner in the art gallery, but due to the pandemic, we have had to stay at home and no sales are being made.

“The biggest challenge is that most people are now viewing purchasing a CD as a luxury regarding the economic situation in the country,” said Pastro Barak.

He said they are now pinning hope on Government and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) to remember them in such times and offer artistes relief funds.

Sungura Masters founder Masotha Nzou said the pandemic has rendered them jobless.

“We’re literally jobless now and we don’t know what will happen to us. Even if the lockdown was to end, we cannot immediately start the shows,” Nzou said.

Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) director Nkululeko Dube said their group, which is mostly made up of youths who took art as a profession, is also in a fix as their members are stuck at home with no income whatsoever.

Another dance group, Bolamba Culture Birds through their director, Mthabisi Dube, said in order for the group not to fold during these trying times, they are engaging with fans on social media platforms on how best they can stay upbeat.

“As a group, we’re totally stuck with nothing to do. As such, we’ve opened a social media platform where we’re getting advice from our fans here and abroad.

“Mainly the advice is on how we can adjust and not fold during this difficult time as most of our group members take dancing as a full time job,” said Dube.

Gospel musician Novuyo Saungweme who sings with the with The Levites and Revival fire Crew said the pandemic had detrimental effects which they likely will not recover from.

“As artistes, we all currently have the same challenge. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought too much misery for the performing artistes and for us as a group, it has brought detrimental effects as we had a number of events lined up, especially during the Easter period, where we would have managed to cater for members’ financial needs.”

She said as much as the lockdown is vital to contain the pandemic, it has really affected artistes. – @mthabisi_mthire.