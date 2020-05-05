Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

For the past couple of weeks, socialite, Pokello Nare has been hosting what she has termed Sunday confessions on her Instagram page.

On the social media page where she has half a million followers, people are requested to send their confessions which the former Big Brother Africa housemate then shares, but anonymously, to protect the identity of the senders.

This initiative, which was likely started out of boredom as a way of communicating with people during the lockdown, has gained so much popularity with many opening Pokello’s page on Sundays to read the confessions, some of which are bizarre.

As to be expected, most of the confessions are about people cheating in their relationships. But, some are very concerning as they show that people are in actual need of professional help as they have issues that run deep. Like this Sunday’s no holds-barred edition where a 15-year-old girl revealed that she was contemplating suicide as she is pregnant and not ready to face her parents.

“I am pregnant and I’m going to kill myself on 12 May. I’m sorry to my parents but I’m only 15 and I can’t,” read the confession.

Responding, a clearly concerned “Auntie Pokello” who could relate to this confession as she was also a victim of teenage pregnancy, comforted the teenager saying teenage pregnancy does not mean the end of the world.

“Baby girl, teenage pregnancy is not the end of the world. You have so much more to live for. Tell your parents. They will be upset, but they will not forsake you. I had a child when I was just 17. The shame, comments from family members – I know what you’re feeling.

“I have been where you are and believe me when I tell you, you are not the first to make this mistake. We are not killing ourselves over pregnancies in 2020. We accept our situation and seek advice from people who have been in your shoes. Dare to live, dare to survive this,” responded Pokello.

Another confession was from a lady who said she was pregnant, but did not know whose it was as she is dating four men.

Also concerning was a confession from a person who has been in a relationship for three years, but has not told their partner that they are HIV Positive.

“I’ve been on ARV’s for the past three years and my partner doesn’t know. I’m undetectable.”

Aunt Pokello responded saying: “This is not right, tell him. He deserves to know.”

Other confessions where from people who claimed that they cannot be satisfied by one partner.

“My boyfriend just engaged me and I’m married.”

Some said they were dating married men for their money.

“I am dating a married man, why, because I need capital to start something and I’m out (of the relationship).

“My man is in love with a fake account I created and he keeps sending money, should I spill the tea?” to which Aunt Pokello responded: “Ah sis, I think you should just keep receiving the money.”

These are just but a few confessions on the page that left people in astonished this past Sunday.