MDC Matabeleland South legislator Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga

THE Secretary-general of the opposition MDC-T Nixon “General Mao” Nyikadzino has recalled the party’s MP, Priscilla Misihairambwi Mushonga (Proportional Representation) from the National Assembly.

In a letter dated 4 May 2020 and addressed to the National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda, Nyikadzino said:

As the Secretary-General of the Movement for Democratic Change-T (MDC-T), the one that contested elections in July 2018, hereby formally notify you as the Speaker of Parliament that under the powers vested in me, I am recalling Hon. Priscilla Misihairambwi Mushonga from representing the MDC-T as the proportional representative Member of Parliament under our party list of Bulawayo Province.

We shall, as per our party constitution and party list submitted to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), formally inform your honourable office of the replacement after our consultative process.

Nyikadzino has also recalled the MDC-T Senator for Bulawayo, Mildred Reason Dube from the Senate.

In a letter dated 5 May 2020 and addressed to Senate Speaker Mabel Chinomona, Nyikadzino wrote:

“As the Secretary-General of the Movement for Democratic Change-T(MDC-T), the one that contested elections in July 2018, hereby formally notify you as the Speaker of Parliament that under the powers vested in me, I am recalling Senator Mildred Reason Dube from representing the MDC-T as a Senator for Bulawayo Province.

We shall, as per our party constitution and party list submitted to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), formally inform your honourable office of the replacement after our consultative process.”