Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 69-YEAR-OLD MAN from Siyoka area in Beitbridge West has been arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing his neighbour’s wife (52) on Saturday evening.

The man is reported to have stabbed the woman on the stomach with a knife while her husband was asleep.

Soon after committing the offence, Juta Mukoni is alleged to have tried to end his own life by drinking an unknown pesticide some 4km away from the crime scene.

He was found by villagers with a dip cut on the neck.

Although the motive behind the murder is not yet unknown, sources close to the case alleged that it was a result of a love triangle gone wrong.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the man had been taken to Beitbridge District Hospital where he is being treated under police guard.

He said Salfina Ndou’s body was taken to same hospitals mortuary pending a postmortem.



“We are not aware of the alleged love triangle story. Investigations are underway and what we know at this stage is that the accused and the now deceased were neighbors,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.

“According to information at hand, the suspect and the now deceased and her husband spent the day together. Later in the evening, the suspect went to the couple’s bedroom where he stabbed the woman in the stomach and she died”.

He said Ndou’s husband was awaken by her screams but the suspect had already left the scene.

Chief Insp Ndebele said the suspect was spotted by the victim’s daughter who informed neighbors.

He said a blood-stained knife was recovered from the scene.

“They found the suspect lying unconscious next to an unknown pesticide and he also had a cut on the neck. The matter was reported to the police who then took him to hospital where he is being treated under guard,” said Chief Insp Ndebele.