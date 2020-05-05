SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean artiste Leopold “Sir Leopold” Chagadama says the lockdown necessitated by the global COVID-19 pandemic has given him time to revive himself and explore his talent.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

Chagadama told NewsDay Life & Style recently that he has been producing and learning more as far as music is concerned.

“The pandemic has disturbed the recording that was underway, the shows that were lined up and the rehearsals that are mandatory. Nevertheless, I have found time to compose more songs and learn more of my music. I have been creating more material,” he said.

Sir Leopold, who is also a counsellor, graphic designer, photographer and preacher, said the outbreak of COVID-19 was a huge blow to his career as he was forced to cancel some of his engagements.

“I have two singles I am working on. The plan was to release them in June and August, but the dates may change depending on how the lockdown will turn out. I also had many shows in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Zimbabwe at the end of August which we are also going to adjust due to the pandemic,” he said.

The 35-year-old musician said he had maintained a rhythm that identifies his music in its diversity.

“I have decided to maintain a feel that should identify my music in its diversity. I mix traditional contemporary, conscious reggae, trap, house music and American contemporary in my music,” he said.

