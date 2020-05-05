Post Reporter

THE Muslim community in Mutare has distributed relief aid worth more than US$42 000 to different parts of the community since the beginning of the lockdown period.

The Covid-19 food relief programme has covered areas like Dangamvura, Dora, Sakubva, Chikanga, Hobhouse, Mapara, Manica Bridge, Odzi, Buhera, Rukariro Rehabilitation Centre (Ponsley), Murambinda and Nyanga.

They have a target to reach 1 000 families, both Muslims and non-Muslims.

One of the programme co-ordinators, Mr Binali Yard, said the move was part of their efforts to alleviate people’s suffering during the lockdown period.

“We have a role to play to ensure that the less privileged members of our society are not adversely affected by the lockdown. Covid-19 is real and we all have a role to play to ensure that we all stay safe.

“We are not targetting the Muslim communities only, but all vulnerable groups that is why we have been to Rukariro Rehabilitation Centre which caters for the old aged and physically challenged. This is the first phase of the project and we hope to reach out to more people as we continue rolling it out,” he said.

The food hampers include rice, cooking oil, flour, sugar, washing soap, macaroni, tinned fish, tea leaves and powdered milk among other things.

One of the beneficiaries from Penhalonga, Abraham Bonyongwe hailed the Muslim community for the gesture.

“This comes at the right time as we our food reserves were fast running out. We are very grateful for the food hampers and they should continue distributing them especially in marginalised areas. Not everyone can afford the prices of basic goods and this will go a long way in alleviating people’s suffering,” he said.