President Mnangagwa yesterday called for global solidarity in the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and reiterated calls for the removal of illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

He said this in his address during a virtual summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held under the theme, “United Against Covid-19”.

The summit was convened by NAM’s chairperson and Azerbaijan President Ilhan Aliyev.

In his address, President Mnangagwa said sanctions against Zimbabwe and other countries were a hindrance to effectively fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is the Africa Union chairman, made the same point in his address.

Said President Mnangagwa: “When the world is confronted by monumental challenges such as the ones caused by this pandemic, global solidarity ceases to be an option.

“Rather, it becomes imperative and critical to the salvation of millions. This is why I take this opportunity to reiterate my country’s support to the UN’s call for global solidarity.”

President Mnangagwa thanked United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres and World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus for their leadership in the fight against the pandemic.

“Let me highlight that we need to provide more resources to the WHO, which is spearheading and coordinating efforts to fight the pandemic,” he said.

“Without adequate resources, the WHO will not be able to carry out its mandate effectively. Zimbabwe has also lent its support to regional and continental initiatives to mitigate the impact of the pandemic through Sadc and the AU.”

The President told the Summit that Zimbabwe had established a National Taskforce on Covid-19 to mobilise resources from both the public and private sectors, as well as cooperating partners to curb the spread of the virus.

“Having been robbed of major sources of revenue, including export and tourism earnings and remittances from the Diaspora, developing countries need international support now, more than ever,” he said.

“These challenges, coupled with high debt levels and fragile health systems, pose unimaginable financial and socio-economic risks to developing countries, whose economies rely heavily on the informal sector.”

The impact of the pandemic threatens to reverse the progress made in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe’s collective pledge to “leave no one behind” becomes an illusion if no particular attention was paid to assisting developing countries in mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the poorest and most vulnerable members of society.

The President commended Mr Gutteres for calling for the removal of sanctions on countries like Zimbabwe, which undermine their capacity to respond to the pandemic.

“We endorse this appeal and demand an unconditional lifting of these illegal and unjustified sanctions and unilateral coercive measures which are perpetuating the suffering of the most vulnerable in our societies, particularly in the harsh environment that has been exacerbated by the pandemic,” President Mnangagwa said.

President Ramaphosa said illegal sanctions should be removed on a number of countries, including Zimbabwe.

“We affirm our support for the call on sanctions imposed on Cuba, Sudan, Iran, Venezuela and Zimbabwe to be lifted to ensure their access to essential supplies of Covid 19 test kits, as well as medical supplies and in some cases, as well as food support and supplies to be able reach these countries on whom sanctions have been imposed,” he said.

“This is time for solidarity and not exclusion or for vengeance or revenge.”

In their communique released last night by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, the NAM leaders said they were establishing a NAM Task Force that would work out a database to include the basic humanitarian and medical needs of NAM member states.

This would be submitted by the chairmanship to all donor countries, international humanitarian organisations and financial institutions, transnational private entities implementing social responsibility projects and others for possible support and assistance.

NAM now largely represents developing countries.

The leaders reiterated their support for the UN charter and NAM founding objectives, welcomed the efforts of the United Nations and its Secretary General to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed serious concern “over the rapid spread of Covid-19, which poses a major challenge to humanity and requires a global response based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral co-operation”.

They also recognised the severe disruption to societies and economies and that the poorest and most vulnerable were the hardest hit with the pandemic reversing hard-won development gains.

Multilateralism, with the UN at its core, had to be supported and the leaders called on UN member states to enhance their co-operation at the national, regional and international levels to combat the scourge.

The WHO and its leadership were given the full support of NAM leaders who recognised the critical role and guidance the organisation was giving with guidance, training, equipment and life-saving services to ensure an effective response to the “greatest human crisis and health emergency of our times”.

The NAM leaders strongly condemned the unilateral coercive measures against some NAM states, the sanctions against some states, which violated the UN charter and international law.

The movement urged the international community to eliminate use of such measures to ensure effective national responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deepest condolences were offered to the families who have lost loved ones and the leaders expressed their solidarity with all struggling with Covid-19 and recovering from their illness.

They recognised and expressed gratitude to the medical personnel and care providers.