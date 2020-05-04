Home studios pay off

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Artistes who invested in home studios are now reaping the benefits as the investment is now proving handy.

Since March when public gatherings were banned in the country as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, artistes have not been able to patronise studios to record new music, thus crippling their creativity.

Only those who were wise enough to invest in home studios/equipment have been able to keep their creative juices flowing as they can rehearse and record music from the comfort of their homes.

Among these artistes are Bulawayo DJ, Cooperman who recently produced an Amapiano tune for Hwabaraty titled Salibonani at his home studio. He said investing in a home studio was the best decision he ever made as it has enabled him to create more music during the lockdown period.

The lockdown, DJ Cooperman said, was actually a blessing in disguise for him as it has given him more time to work on his craft.

“This lockdown has given me more time and I’ve been able to create more music. Working from home actually keeps me focused as I’m concentrating on the one thing I love, which is creating music,” said DJ Cooperman.

He said the other advantage of having a home studio is that ideas for songs are not lost as one can dash to the studio while the idea is still fresh or whenever they lose sleep.

“For instance, if I think of an idea of a song in the middle of the night, I can just go into the studio at home and start working on it. This is very convenient and it also improves the quality of the song as ideas are worked on while still fresh.”

Hip hop musician, Cal Vin who also has a studio at home said the lockdown has enabled him to fine tune his upcoming album that was supposed to be released last month.

“The album was supposed to be released in April, but this is no longer the case because of the lockdown. This has been a blessing in disguise because I’ve been refining the album day by day.

“This is the beautiful thing about having a studio at home. You work at your own pace and time,” said Cal Vin.

DJ Prince who has deejaying equipment at home said he was using this time to come up with mixes of popular songs.

“Having a home studio and being on lockdown has given me loads of time to come up with better mixes of songs. When the mix is done, I refine it at my own pace and time. – @bonganinkunzi