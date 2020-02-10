Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Music promoters, Big Scale Entertainment who have been nominated for this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) in the Promoter of the Year category have called on promoters to unite in order for the arts sector to grow.

The Bulawayo-based event organisers are in the running for the Nama with D and G Promotions and Ngoma Nehosho.

Big Scale Entertainment which promoted Oliver Mtukudzi’s last show in Bulawayo in 2018 is known mostly in the city for linking established artistes and up-and-coming musicians.

In an interview, Big Scale Entertainment founder Prince Tshabalala who is also a musician said divisions among promoters were frustrating the growth of the arts sector.

“We accomplish more when we work together than what we would if we work individually.

“We’ve become selfish. You have different promoters working on similar shows that are on the same date in the same city and that divides the people. Why not work together and spread the risk? Each one of us has something unique to offer so why not pool together and make these shows a success?” he asked.

Known in music circles as Mr Prince, Tshabalala said artistes should also work closely with promoters.

“Artistes also need to be professional at all times regardless of where they’re performing. It may be a free gig, but one needs to put their all into it because that’s how they get exposure and in turn get the big gigs,” he said. On the Nama nomination, the promoter said they are elated to be recognised as a good establishment in promoting arts nationwide.

“We feel honoured that finally, someone has taken note of the hard work we put into all the shows in the past year. It hasn’t been easy, but Big Scale did it for the love of art and music,” he said.

Tshabalala said for this year, they are working on bringing an international jazz artiste into the country. – @mthabisi_mthire