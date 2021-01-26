Many businesses are looking to become greener this year, which is certainly a good idea when you consider experts’ advice and see stories in the news. In addition to playing a role in the battle on environmental impact, becoming a greener company can also help improve your reputation when consumers are becoming increasingly eco-aware and could even help reduce your operating costs. It is also challenging to make a business greener and hard to know where to start, so read on for a few tips which should come in useful and help you to make positive changes this year

Get Employees To Buy In

There is no point in making your business greener if you cannot get your staff on board. This is why you need to get them to buy into becoming greener, which you can do by demonstrating the importance of making positive changes, by showing them how they can do this in their day to day activities, and by setting goals and targets (and celebrating these when they are achieved).

Switch To Green Suppliers

It is not just your own business that you must consider when looking to become greener, as you must also look to your suppliers. Switching to green suppliers (and potentially local ones) can be a smart step that makes a big difference to your carbon footprint and helps you establish your company as one which is eco-aware.

Make Recycling Easy

Everyone knows that recycling is important, but it can also be tricky and time-consuming when handling large volumes of material. This is why you need to make recycling as easy as possible for your team, which you can do by providing recycling wire so that bundles can easily be created of recyclable material and then moved around and placed in a baler.

Switch To Energy-Efficient Equipment & Appliances

Most businesses rely heavily on equipment and appliances all of the working day, which is why energy bills can be so high. These items are essential for your daily operation, but you can become more sustainable by switching to energy-efficient equipment and appliances (including LED lightbulbs). In addition to reducing your energy usage, this will also help lower your costs, so it is a win-win situation.

Raise Awareness

In addition to making positive change within the company, businesses should also be doing all they can to pass on the message and encourage other people and businesses to take positive action. You can do this by advertising what changes you have made (a smart way to boost your reputation), raising awareness about the impact of climate damage, and getting involved in positive causes. Your business could also consider backing a charitable cause for climate change by encouraging donations and sponsored activities.

It is clear that now is the time for businesses to take action to tackle environmental damage. Hopefully, these tips will help your business start making positive changes to reduce your impact while simultaneously improving your brand reputation and possibly lowering your costs.

